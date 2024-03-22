True Swiftie Paul Rudd shares his favorite Taylor Swift songs

Paul Rudd is a true Swiftie, and he's willing to prove it.

In a recent interview with MTV shared Thursday, Rudd spoke about taking his daughter Darby to see Taylor Swift perform The Eras Tour last year. When asked if he was only Swiftie-adjacent or the real deal, Rudd proved he is a full-on fan.

“No, I think she’s really very good. I think she’s great,” Rudd said, before he admitted to singing along to her music at the concert. What are his favorite tracks, you ask?

"I really like 'Mastermind.' I sing a lot on that one. 'Cruel Summer,' sure, like everybody else, right?" Rudd said. "'The Archer.' 'August.' I'm just going through the A's now."

Rudd's also a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan. He had nothing but kind words to say about Taylor's boyfriend and the team's tight end Travis Kelce.

"I'm a big fan of that team and I have been my whole life," Rudd said. "Travis Kelce is the greatest guy. I mean, he really is. He's been involved with a charity of ours in Kansas City for years and years. I mean, look, you can tell, that guy's awesome."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.