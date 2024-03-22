True Swiftie Paul Rudd shares his favorite Taylor Swift songs

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images, Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Paul Rudd is a true Swiftie, and he's willing to prove it.

In a recent interview with MTV shared Thursday, Rudd spoke about taking his daughter Darby to see Taylor Swift perform The Eras Tour last year. When asked if he was only Swiftie-adjacent or the real deal, Rudd proved he is a full-on fan.

“No, I think she’s really very good. I think she’s great,” Rudd said, before he admitted to singing along to her music at the concert. What are his favorite tracks, you ask?

"I really like 'Mastermind.' I sing a lot on that one. 'Cruel Summer,' sure, like everybody else, right?" Rudd said. "'The Archer.' 'August.' I'm just going through the A's now."

Rudd's also a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan. He had nothing but kind words to say about Taylor's boyfriend and the team's tight end Travis Kelce.

"I'm a big fan of that team and I have been my whole life," Rudd said. "Travis Kelce is the greatest guy. I mean, he really is. He's been involved with a charity of ours in Kansas City for years and years. I mean, look, you can tell, that guy's awesome."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!