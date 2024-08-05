Tropical Update

Hurricane Debby has taken aim at the Big Bend area of Florida, heading toward the east coast and possibly more record breaking rain for areas like Savannah. Over 70,000 Floridians are without power this morning and flooding is a major concern for many areas that include the partial closure of Bayshore Blvd, and the Old Northeast and Gulfport all posting area that are the hardest hit. The Bay area is under a Tornado Watch, as well as continuing the Tropical Storm Warning and Flood warning, with another 3-4 inches possible today. For more on the impact Debbie continues to have on the Bay area, check the Dove Hurricane Guide from our partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove 10 Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

We’ll also have to deal with plenty of delays and cancellations when it comes to air travel. Tampa International Airport has real time updates but does also recommend calling your airline directly for additional information.

Freedom Summer savings are over but there is another way to save on sales tax. If you weren’t able to shop over the weekend, no worries. The Back-To-School Sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, August 11. There’s also news when it comes to the grades each school recieves. The Florida Department of Educations has released grades for area schools, and while the news is pretty good for Pinellas and Sarasota County schools with A grades, there’s work to be done for Pinellas, Hernando and Pasco and Manatees counties with a B rating. Individual school grades are here.

