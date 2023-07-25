Tropical Activity

There are not one, but two separate tropical lows that are expected to bring plenty of rain our way, but are not expected to develop into anything stronger. In addition to those, there is a low now coming off the coast of Africa. Stay up to date with the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather and the Dove Hurricane Guide

Two studies confirm what most of us already know. Florida ranks first for the highest premiums for car and home insurance. The studies come from Insurify and FINN and show that on the average, we pay $7,788 for our homeowners policy, and $2,560 for car insurance.

A data breach at Tampa General Hospital in May exposed the names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and other patient and treatment information. TGH is sending notifications to anyone affected and offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. For more on the breach please check here.

Florida's second tax-free shopping holiday for back-school supplies begins this Monday. Graphic courtesy Florida Dept of Revenue

Another chance to shop tax free for certain back-to-school supplies begins today, and will run through Sunday, August 6th. School supplies that run $50 or less, shoes and clothing $100 or less or more are on the list, along with much more that you can check here. Tampa Bay teachers also are in need of supplies, and the majority of the time the cost comes right out of the teacher’s pockets. You can check the links below for your county’s school system and links to teacher’s for their needs.

-Hillsborough County https://bit.ly/3Y0tDDV

-Pinellas County https://bit.ly/44JnYnO

-Pasco County https://bit.ly/3rsRujn

-Polk County https://bit.ly/3XWpIbi

-Hernando County https://bit.ly/46Rht4l

-Manatee County https://bit.ly/457RqV5

-Sarasota County https://bit.ly/3DgPuO3

At this weeks meeting of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, new rules were approved for those fishing on the Sunshine Skyway Pier. Those rules include a seasonal ban of sabiki rigs or fishing rigs. These have more than one hook, and will be in effect from mid-November to mid-March. It will also set a limit of no more than two sets of fishing gear, and work to increase education to those fishing about the dangers those are to the birds. The new rules go into effect October 1st.

Wildlife officials investigating after mutilated pelicans found at Florida pier FILE PHOTO: More than a dozen mutilated pelicans have been found at a popular Florida fishing pier prompting a plea from a rescue group devoted to the sea birds for heightened enforcement by state wildlife officials for an area becoming known as "pelican death row." (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

Tampa International Airport’s giant pink flamingo named Phoebe has made the short list for the 2023 CODA awards Top 100 list. This list if for projects that integrate commissioned art into public spaces. As of today, the massive sculpture in the main terminal is #13, but with your vote can do much better for the People’s Choice Awards. Voting is open until July 31st when you click here.

