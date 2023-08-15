Tropical Activity

There are two tropical disturbances off the coast of Africa that our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather are tracking. It’s too early to tell if either disturbance will actually develop, but it is the time of year when most activity begins in that area, so check the Dove Hurricane Guide for preparation tips live feeds. A heat advisory will be in effect again today for the Bay area.

The heat is impacting coral beds that are already endangered, and at Mote Marine Laboratories, they’re working to save what they can. They’re taking the coral out of the hot water and taking them to offshore nurseries. Some areas of the Gulf saw water temps of 100 degrees, and on Clearwater Beach it hit 93.

The Tampa Electric streetcar may not be free much longer. The state grant that covered operating expenses is about to run out and the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is actively searching for funding which could include a partnership with a private agency.

Gas prices are finally starting to drop, after AAA said recent prices haven’t been this high since last August, but are expected to start dropping soon after jumping 18 cents a gallon in one week. Just one week ago, we were paying an average of $3.84 per gallon. But Sunday it had dropped to $3.74 per gallon.

A heads up from Dove Timesaver Traffic for Wednesday night’s Beyonce concert at Raymond James Stadium. General admission gates open at 6 pm with pre-paid parking by the stadium is still available. With temperatures expected to reach around 90 during the day, there will also be a 70% chance for showers. Need a ticket? There are some left, ranging from $136 to over $4,700.

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show COVID-19 cases are increasing in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and across Florida as well. The U.S. Center for Disease Control is also noting a rise nationwide. A new booster vaccine has been approved and will be available in September.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is making changes to online appointments for driver’s license appointments after discovering scammers were blocking large blocks of time, and then reselling those. A story in the Tampa Bay Times said the Tax Collector’s Office started received a lot of complaints about appointment times not being available, and then getting tips about the scam. For more from the Tax Collector’s Office and how to avoid scams, check here.

