Trop Vote Today

Today is a big day for the future of the Tampa Bay Rays and Tropicana Field. St Pete City Council will be taking a final vote on the development agreement for the possible construction of a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. The final vote is scheduled for 11 am.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted no to including a schools tax on the November ballot. Superintendent Van Ayres has scheduled a special meeting for this Tuesday to discuss possible legal action and get the referendum on the Nov. 5th ballot.

Many areas of Clearwater Beach are under water because of surge from Hurricane Idalia.

On Clearwater Beach, they’re ready to spend $100 million to help with the flooding problems in the North Beach neighborhood. Temporary pumps are already in place and the rest of the work will be done in phases. You can help by making sure that debris isn’t blocking storm drains.

Back-to-school shopping FILE PHOTO: Parents may have sticker shock this year when buying school supplies. (drazen_zigic/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There are two ways to save on sales tax this month. The one most parents are waiting for is the Back-To-School Sales tax holiday scheduled to begin Monday, July 29 and run through Sunday, August 11. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

