Trop Vote Approaching

St Pete City Council will be discussing the final items on the development agreement for the possible construction of a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays will start today at 9 am. The final vote is scheduled for 11 am Thursday.
There are two ways to save on sales tax this month. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here. The Back-To-School Sales tax holiday is still scheduled to being Monday, July 29 and run through Sunday, August 11.
No real in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast. Hot, steamy weather with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms continues. It was that weather that not only delayed a lot of weekend events, but we also had the outright cancellation of the Morgan Wallen concert Friday night at Raymond James Stadium due to illness. That event has been rescheduled for October 4th.
All is quiet in tropics this morning, but that will change. Colorado State University has updated the hurricane season forecast and it’s not great news. The number of predicted storms has increased with 25 named storms, which includes Alberto, Beryl and Chris, in addition to a total of 12 hurricanes, six of which are forecast to become major. Blame the warmer waters and the emergence of La Nina for much of it. Millions are still without power after Hurricane Beryl made landfall yesterday along the Texas coast at Matagorda. Texas. You may still find plenty of flight delays and cancellations due to the storm, so call ahead or check with FlightAware for more information.
