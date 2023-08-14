Zuckerberg/Musk cage fight appears to be off for now

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match If you are looking for tickets to the Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg cage match, you can probably go ahead and put your wallet up. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you were looking for tickets to the Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg cage match, you can probably go ahead and put your wallet up.

>> Read more trending news

According to Zuckerberg, the gig is off, The New York Times is reporting.

Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, says X’s Musk “isn’t serious” about a fight and “it’s time to move on.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” Zuckerberg wrote on social platform Threads on Sunday.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk responded by calling Zuckerberg “a chicken.”

The rumble between the two social media giants never had a firm date, though Zuckerberg had proposed the bout be held on Aug. 26. Musk announced that proceeds from the cage match go to a charity for veterans.

Musk, 52, announced last week that he may need surgery before the fight with the 39-year-old Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, who studies Brazilian jiu-jitsu, won gold and silver in two featherweight white belt categories at a California martial arts tournament in May, according to CNN.

Musk said he was training by lifting weights.

Latest trending news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!