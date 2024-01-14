‘You owe me this favor, bro’: Eminem asks Stafford to let Lions ‘just have this one’

Eminem: The rapper is asking a favor of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for Sunday night's NFC playoff game. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Slim Shady is asking a big favor from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

>> Read more trending news

Rapper Eminem posted a video on the Sunday Night Football on NBC’s feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking Stafford to let his former team -- the Lions -- end their three-decade NFC playoff victory drought, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Lions are hosting the Rams on Sunday in the first playoff game held at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Eminem, 51, a Detroit native whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is a big Lions fan but rooted for Stafford when the quarterback led the Los Angeles Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI two years ago.

A message for Matthew Stafford from @Eminem. pic.twitter.com/LJO3np0xSw — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

The Lions own the NFL’s longest postseason victory drought, according to USA Today. Their last playoff win came against Dallas on Jan. 5, 1992. The Lions are also the only NFL franchise that has not won a playoff game in the 21st century, the newspaper reported.

“Stafford. What’d I say?” Eminem begins in the video, wearing a No. 20 Barry Sanders hooded sweatshirt. “You owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you. I was right there.

“I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you. Can you just let us have this one? Just this one.”

Eminem has rapped about many football stars, including Tom Brady, Troy Polamalu, LaDainian Tomlinson and Brian Dawkins, according to CBS Sports. He mentioned the 2008, Lions, who went 0-16, in his song “Legacy,” the news outlet reported.

Stafford was the No. 1 pick for Detroit in the 2009 NFL draft, and led the Lions to playoff berths three times before he was traded to the Rams in 2021 for Jared Goff and a pair of draft picks, the Free Press reported.

It is unlikely that the Rams quarterback will accommodate the 15-time Grammy Award winner and 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s request. But it never hurts to ask.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Eminem through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Rapper Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group