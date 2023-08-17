You can stay at Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher’s beach house for free on Airbnb Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis listed their beach house in Santa Barbara County, California for one night only on Airbnb and it costs $0 to do so.

On Instagram, Kutcher posted a video with his wife, Kunis, about the listing.

“It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds,” Kutcher said on Instagram.

The beach house is called “Ashton and Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis,” on the listing, according to CNN.

“Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about). Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay,” the listing said on Airbnb.

The bookings for the guesthouse opened on Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST for a night stay Saturday for up to four people, according to CNN. To do so, you must have an active Airbnb account with a good track record, a government-issued form of identification, and share if you have any allergies or dietary concerns.

Guests will also be greeted by Kutcher and Kunis, according to People Magazine.

Kutcher is reportedly an investor in Airbnb, according to People Magazine.

Gwyneth Paltrow earlier in August listed her guesthouse for a one-night stay as well on the platform, CNN reported. Guests can stay there on Sept. 9 overnight for up to two people.

To see the full listing, visit Airbnb’s website.