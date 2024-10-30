World Series interference: Fans try to rip ball from Mookie Betts’ glove during World Series Game 4

Fan interference Fans interfere with Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he attempts to catch a fly ball in foul territory during the first inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The play resulted in an out. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers could have swept the New York Yankees in the World Series when two overzealous fans decided to interfere with the game.

Mookie Betts was trying to catch a foul ball during the first inning. The ball appeared to be in the Dodgers’ star’s glove when one Yankees fan pried the glove open while the other held Betts’ other hand down. The ball ended up coming loose from the glove, CNN reported.

Not only was batter Gleyber Torres ruled out due to fan interference, the two fans found themselves out of the game too, with a secret escort out of their front row outfield seats at Yankee Stadium.

The fans were identified as Austin Capobianco and John Peter, ESPN reported.

Capobianco is a Yankees season ticket holder and the man who grabbed Betts’ glove. Peter is his friend.

Capobianco said he and Peter always talked about what they would do if a foul was hit their way.

“We always joke about the ball in our area,” Capobianco said. “We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up.

“Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We’re willing to do this.”

Capobianco admitted he knew what was going to happen after his interference.

“I know when I’m in the wrong and as soon as I did it, I was like, ‘Boys I’m out of here.’ I patrol that wall and they know that,” he told ESPN.

Dodgers’ rookie pitcher Ben Casparius said after the game, which the Dodgers ended up losing 11-4, “I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s pretty interesting. It was obviously very early in the game so I think it kind of set the tone.”

Betts said Capobianco’s and Peter’s actions didn’t affect his game. The Associated Press said Betts reacted angrily when it happened.

“It doesn’t matter. We lost, it’s irrelevant. I’m fine, he’s fine, everything’s cool. We lost the game, that’s what I’m kind of focused on, turn the page. Everything’s fine,” Betts said, according to CNN.

His teammate Tommy Edman said it was “unacceptable.”

“Yeah, that looked ridiculous from my perspective,” Edman said. “The guy was trying to yank his glove off, pulling at his wrist. … It looked like he got ejected, and I’m glad he did. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

During Game 1 of the series, Torres was at bat when a fan interfered with a play with two outs in the ninth. He had hit a fly ball to left field and a fan snagged it. That time Torres was given a double, the AP reported.

As for Capobianco and Peter, they will be permitted to attend Game 5 on Wednesday night, ESPN reported.

The Dodgers lead the Yankees in the series 3-1.

