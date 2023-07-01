Worker dies while setting up Chicago NASCAR race CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 30: A detail view of a "NASCAR CHICAGO STREET RACE WEEKEND" asphalt stencil during preparations for the Chicago Street Race on June 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images/Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A worker died while helping to set up for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Police Department was called to Grant Park after someone called saying a man was electrocuted, according to WGN-TV.

The 53-year-old man was a contractor with a staging and lighting company, according to the news outlet. Police reports indicated that he was by the race starting line located west of Buckingham Fountain.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. and he was taken to the hospital. He died at the hospital from his injuries, WMAQ reported.

The worker was later identified by the news outlet at Duane Tabinski. Tabinsky was the founder of a Nashville-based live production company.

“The DUANE team is shocked and saddened to inform you of Duane Tabinski’s passing earlier today,” Tabinski’s company said in a Facebook post, according to WMAQ. “He was busy doing what he loved, providing a top-of-the-line audio experience for the enjoyment of others. A very giving and caring soul, Duane will be missed. We will post more details as they become available.”

A spokesperson with NASCAR confirmed to WGN-TV that the man had suffered “a fatal medical emergency.” The spokesperson declined to confirm what happened.

The manner and cause of death have not yet been released. An autopsy is expected to be conducted. It is not clear if his death was related to the setup of the event, according to WMAQ.