Woman wears inflatable T. Rex suit to blow snow off ramp

T. rex: File photo. A West Virginia woman put on an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costume to making clearing snow a little more fun. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANMOORE, W.Va. — Clearing snow can be difficult work, but a West Virginia woman managed to have some fun with the task.

>> Read more trending news

Kerri Burrows helped out her parents last week, blowing snow off a ramp at their home in Anmoore, West Virginia. She certainly dressed for the occasion, wearing an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex suit, WBOY-TV reported.

Burrows posted a video of her humorous chore on TikTok, dressing it up with the theme song from “Jurassic Park” playing in the background.

@goingnutzx7 #jurassicpark #snowblower #fyp #helpingparents #imcrazy #goofy #inflateabletrex @Sam Burrows @Donna McCloy Blair ♬ Jurassic Park - Japan Philharmonic Orchestra/etc.

Burrows waves to the camera while clearing a path on the ramp. Fittingly the T. Rex head covering Burrows appears to be smiling, according to WBOY.

“Yep, I married her!!!” Burrows’ husband, Sam Burrows, wrote in a response beneath the video.

“Hey, I make life fun!!” Kerri Burrows responded.

It is a good thing that Burrows has kept her sense of humor, because the snowfall in West Virginia has been sobering.

According to WBOY, the station measured just under 7 inches of snow outside of its Clarksville office on Saturday. Other cities in the area had snow accumulations ranging from 6 to 20 inches, according to the television station.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!