Woman tried to sell her 18-month-old child for $500, police say

Jessica Woods

Woman accused of trying to sell her 18-month-old child for $500, police say Jessica Woods (Palatka Police Department/Palatka Police Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PALATKA, Fla. — A woman was arrested days after authorities said she tried to sell her young child for $500 in Palatka, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

The Palatka Police Department said Jessica Woods, 33, was seen hanging around a business with her young daughter on March 5. An anonymous witness spoke with Woods to see if she or her daughter needed any help after seeing her hanging around for a few days.

Woods told the witness that she didn’t need any assistance but offered to sell her child to them for $500, police said, according to USA Today. The witness declined Woods’ offer, so she walked away but left her daughter.

The witness picked up the girl and brought her to the police department. The Department of Children and Families took custody of her and the child has since been placed into foster care, police said.

Woods was located about two days later, police said, according to USA Today. She was arrested and ordered held on a $255,000 bond.

An order of no contact was completed which prohibits Woods from contacting her alleged victim. Court records obtained by USA Today did not clarify if that alleged victim was her daughter.

Woods is facing child cruelty charges, according to The Miami Herald.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!