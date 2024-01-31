Woman rescued after falling into dumpster when throwing out trash, gets stuck in garbage truck

Woman rescued after falling into dumpster when throwing out trash, gets stuck in trash truck

File: Garbage truck Woman rescued after falling into dumpster when throwing out trash, gets stuck in trash truck (kozmoat98/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a dumpster into a trash truck earlier this week in Manchester, New Hampshire.

>> Read more trending news

The Manchester Fire Department said a woman was stuck in the back of a garbage truck on Monday afternoon after it picked up a dumpster. Fire crews said that the truck compacted the trash about four times.

Officials believe that the woman was thrown from the dumpster on Beech Hill Drive into the garbage truck, WFXT reported.

The garbage truck driver discovered that the woman was in the truck through a camera, according to the news outlet. The driver called 911.

“All you heard was screaming,” said neighbor Amanda Czzowitz, according to WFXT. “She was in agony.”

Fire crews said that it was difficult to gain access to the victim. They had to go through the top of the garbage truck to do so.

The woman has not been identified. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition, WFXT reported. She reportedly told authorities that she fell into the dumpster while she was throwing out some trash.

It is unclear how long she was inside the dumpster prior to being thrown into the truck, according to WFXT.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!