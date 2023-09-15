Woman indicted on murder, strangulation charges in deaths of her 3 children

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DUXBURY, Mass. — A woman in Duxbury, Massachusetts who is accused of killing her three young children earlier this year before attempting to take her own life, was indicted on Friday by a grand jury.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was indicted on murder and strangulation charges, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Friday, according to WFXT. The charges are in connection with the deaths of Clancy’s three young children.

Prosecutors claimed that she used exercise bands on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023 to reportedly strangle her children - Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan, the news outlet reported. She then allegedly trying to take her own life by jumping out a window.

Duxbury Police Department officers got a call that night just after 6 p.m. about a woman who was suspected of attempting suicide. When officers arrived at the house, they located the woman and took her to the hospital, WFXT reported.

Officers also found the three children, The Associated Press reported. Two of the children were deceased and one died days later.

Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington said during Friday’s hearing that she was suffering from post-partum psychosis, the AP reported. Prosecutors rejected that and described the incident as “a planned assault while her husband was out.”

The Massachusetts state medical examiner ruled that the children’s causes of death were asphyxia or complications from asphyxia, according to the AP.

Clancy is expected to be arraigned on the charges at another time, the AP reported,

