Woman falls into high-rise apartment building trash chute, dies

Woman dies A 44-year-old woman in Dayton died after falling into a trash chute at an apartment complex. (WHIO)

DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton, Ohio, woman died after she had fallen into a trash chute and became stuck.

WHIO reported that Kathy-Lee Griffin, 44, had fallen into the trash chute from the seventh floor of the apartment building along Dayton Towers Drive.

Police Major Brian Johns said Griffin was “severely entangled in the trash compactor,” but was able to be removed after about 90 minutes.

She had been taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died of her injuries.

Police said they do not suspect foul play, WHIO reported.





