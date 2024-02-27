Woman attempts to kidnap 4-year-old at Target, police say

The woman grabbed the boy from behind and carried him outside of the Westlake store, KTLA reported. Westlake is a residential neighborhood in Central Los Angeles.

Woman tries to kidnap child FILE PHOTO: The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old from a Target in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Sundry Photography/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old from a Target in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The boy’s parents followed the woman out and grabbed their son from her, police said.

The woman ran from the store on Virgil St. in Westlake, according to an LAPD Community Alert notification.

Police described the suspect as a Black adult female, approximately 40 years old, standing around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds, according to KRON.

