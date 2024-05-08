Woman arrested for allegedly kicking, shaking toddler ‘like a rag doll’ on flight

The child was place in the custody of a relative.

Woman arrested for abusing child on plane FILE PHOTO: Breanna R. Mistler, 33, was arrested at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle on May 1 after witnesses said she abused a two-year-old child on a Delta flight from Puerta Vallarta, KIRO7 is reporting. (Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A California woman was arrested last week after she allegedly kicked and shook a toddler on a flight from Mexico to Seattle.

>> Read more trending news

Breanna R. Mistler, 33, was arrested at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle on May 1 after witnesses said she abused a 2-year-old child on a Delta flight from Puerta Vallarta, KIRO is reporting.

According to a criminal complaint, the toddler woke Mistler up and multiple passengers witnessed Mistler shake the child “like a rag doll,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to the complaint, while other passengers tried to intervene, Mistler continued abusing the child.

Mistler was arrested when at the airport. Customs and border patrol officers told investigators that they noted bruises on the child.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in a statement said that “In ordering Mistler detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac, Judge Brian Tsuchida said he was concerned about the safety of the child “because (Mistler) had committed the assaults in front of so many people on a lengthy plane trip.”

The Judge said he had an independent duty to protect the victim.

Authorities did not say if Mistler is the child’s mother. The child has been placed with other relatives, according to KTXL.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!