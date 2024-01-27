Woman arrested after bringing 2-year-old son to Walmart wearing only a diaper in freezing weather

A woman was arrested after her young son was found wearing only a diaper at a Walmart store in Byram, Mississippi during freezing weather.

A woman was arrested after her young son was found wearing only a diaper at a Walmart store in Byram, Mississippi during freezing weather. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BYRAM, Miss. — A woman was arrested after her young son was found wearing only a diaper at a Walmart store in Byram, Mississippi during freezing weather.

Byram Police Department said officers were called out to a Walmart store on Handley Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to WJTV. The weather that day was about 20 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chills.

Someone reportedly took a video of the baby sitting in the shopping cart inside the Walmart and it went viral, according to WAPT.

Officers spoke with the child’s mother, Kambria G. Darby, 26, in the store’s parking lot, WLBT reported. She was arrested and charged with child neglect. Her child was placed in a police vehicle.

It was learned that other shoppers inside the store clothed the child, according to the news outlet. However, the child was still freezing cold.

The toddler was evaluated by first responders and child protective services. He was eventually released to the custody of a relative, WLBT reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

