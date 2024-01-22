Woman accused of stealing $2,500 worth of Stanley cups

Stanley Cups

Stolen Stanleys Police in California said a woman stole $2,500 worth of Stanley cups (Roseville Police Department/Facebook)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Police in California said a woman stole thousands of dollars worth of Stanley cups.

>> Read more trending news

Roseville police said an employee of a store saw a woman take a shopping cart full of the mugs without paying for them. She allegedly refused to stop for employees and threw the mugs into her car before driving off.

Officers eventually spotted the woman’s car and pulled her over. That’s when police said they found 65 Stanley mugs stuffed in the car’s trunk and passenger’s side footwell.

They displayed the cups all over their cruiser, adding to their Facebook post, “While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits.”

Patrol Update🚨 On the afternoon of January 17, Roseville Police Officers responded to a retail store on the 6000 block...

Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Sunday, January 21, 2024

Police said the woman was arrested and charged with grand theft.


Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!