Wienermobile crashes on highway

Wienermobile crash

Drivers near Chicago had to navigate around a crash that was a bit unusual on Monday.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was involved in a rollover in Cook County, Illinois, state police said.

The iconic advertising vehicle and a Hyundai Sedan were going north when the rolling hot dog hit the Hyundai and lost control. The driver overcorrected and rolled onto the Hyundai, USA Today reported.

No one was hurt, ABC News reported, but one of the northbound lanes was shut down for about an hour.

State police didn’t say what contributed to the crash.

WFLD reported that a flatbed truck carted the Wienermoble away.

The first Weinermobile, which was 13 feet long, started traveling around Chicago in 1936. The current versions are 27 feet long.

You can track their locations on the Oscar Mayer website.

They weigh about 140,050 hot dogs but doesn’t carry any. Instead, it has a load of Wiener Whistles - about 11,000 of them at maximum capacity, USA Today reported.

The vehicles are driven by brand ambassadors who also maintain the Wienermobiles. They travel about 20,000 miles a year hitting about 20 states. They also create content for social media about their travels.





