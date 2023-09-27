‘Why do chickens cross the road?’: Chicken leads police officer on chase

Chicken leads police officer on chase A chicken led a police officer in Jonesboro, Arkansas on a chase Sunday outside of a woman’s apartment. (Jonesboro Police Department/Jonesboro Police Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JONESBORO, Ark. — A chicken led a police officer in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on a chase Sunday outside of a woman’s apartment.

>> Read more trending news

Why do chickens cross the road? Apparently, to sit on someone’s porch and not move,” the Jonesboro Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said that a resident came home and found a chicken who would not move sitting on the porch of her apartment.

The resident, identified by KAIT as Tia Dulaney, said that she called animal control officials, but no one picked up. Instead, she waited about five minutes for the chicken to leave and, when it didn’t, called police.

Officer Nathan Swindle and his training officer went out to the apartment. Swindle got out of his car and went up to the chicken, according to the news outlet.

“I was trying to shoo it off a little bit and it took off and so I was like, ‘Man, I gotta catch it,’ and so I immediately started running,” Swindle said, according to KAIT. He chased the chicken for about four minutes, until the chicken decided to hide under a car in the area. Swindle used a stick to get it out and it worked, just not the way Swindle hoped.

Bodycam footage obtained by KAIT showed the Swindle chasing the chicken while laughing.

Eventually, police captured the bird and returned it home safely, police said.

