What time do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, others open on the day after Christmas?

Open sign

Dec. 26 opening FILE PHOTO: Stores will be open on Dec. 26 for bargain hunters and people returning gifts. (Rattankun Thongbun/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Christmas is the day that we receive gifts, but the day after Christmas is the day we return the ones that weren’t quite right, or look for bargains on the gifts we didn’t get.

What time can you start heading to your favorite retailer?

Here’s a list, but remember you should check with your local stores to see if they’re participating.

>> Read more trending news

  • Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m.
  • Best Buy: 9 a.m.
  • Burlington: Open regular hours.
  • Kohl’s: Open regular hours.
  • Macy’s: 9 a.m.
  • Target: Open regular hours.
  • Walmart: Open regular hours.

Information compiled from USA Today, Axios, Women’s Wear Daily, AL.com.

Latest holiday news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!