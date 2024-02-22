Wendy Williams diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, dementia

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams FILE PHOTO: Wendy Williams attends Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere of mini-documentary New Cash Order at Lightbox on February 20, 2020 in New York, New York. Williams' team said the talk show host has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Wendy Williams’s care team has announced that she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia.

The team gave the update through PR Newswire “to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”

She has already shared her other medical issues such as Graves’ Disease and lymphedema.

Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, the news release said.

A documentary called “Where is Wendy Williams?” is scheduled to be released on Saturday on Lifetime, the “Today” show reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Photos: Wendy Williams through the years Wendy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Keep clicking to see more photos from her career. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

