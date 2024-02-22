Wendy Williams diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, dementia

Wendy Williams’s care team has announced that she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia.
The team gave the update through PR Newswire “to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”
She has already shared her other medical issues such as Graves’ Disease and lymphedema.
Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, the news release said.
A documentary called “Where is Wendy Williams?” is scheduled to be released on Saturday on Lifetime, the “Today” show reported.
