Welcome to ‘Parenthood’: Mae Whitman announces pregnancy

FILE PHOTO: Mae Whitman attends the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 05, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Mae Whitman used Mother’s Day to announce she’s going to be a mom.

The “Parenthood” actress posted photos to Instagram surrounded by costars, Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer, People reported. Other photos in the carousel came from the series.

Graham played Whitman’s mother on the show while Heizer was her brother.

The announcement is a bit of art imitating life, as Whitman’s character Amber Holt was pregnant in the show’s final season, Us Weekly reported.

The post read: “not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!”

Us Weekly reported that Whitman, Graham and Heizer have remained close after “Parenthood” ended its run in 2015.

“Lauren Graham is my best friend, and Dax [Shepard] is my family, and Miles [Heizer], who plays my brother, he’s my roommate, he lives with me in real life. We bonded in this way that is so unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Whitman told HuffPost in 2015.

