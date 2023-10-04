Wayward moose relocated after wandering for days in a neighborhood

A wayward bull moose was relocated after it was seen wandering around a neighborhood in Keene, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.

Wayward moose relocated after wandering for days in a neighborhood A wayward bull moose was relocated after it was seen wandering around a neighborhood in Keene, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon. (New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Division /New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Division)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KEENE, N.H. — A wayward bull moose was relocated after it was seen wandering around a neighborhood in Keene, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news

The New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Division said that the moose was relocated from Keene to a habitat much more appropriate for a rutting moose.”

Rutting means that the moose becomes “more aggressive and social because it’s their mating season,” according to WFXT.

Officials said the moose had been spotted in the area for a few days, according to the news outlet. The moose had become a traffic hazard.

The New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Division said that biologists used a dart gun to immobilize the moose. It was then loaded into a trailer and relocated to a rural area.

New Hampshire Fish and Game biologists, conservation officers, New Hampshire State Police, and Keene police responded “to ensure the safety of the public as well as the safety of the moose.”

Latest headlines:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!