Wayfair opening its first large-format store

Wayfair The Wayfair logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

The online home goods and furniture store Wayfair has announced an opening date for its next brick-and-mortar store.

>> Read more trending news

On Thursday, the company said its inaugural large-format store will open at 10 a.m. on May 23 in Wilmette, Illinois. It will cover 150,000 square feet in Edens Plaza.

“The store is a one stop shop for all things home – including furniture, home decor, houseware and home improvement products, for any style space or budget,” according to Wayfair. It will also include an in-store restaurant called The Porch.

Previously, Wayfair has opened test stores in some of the other brands owned by the company, including Joss & Main and AllModern, CNN reported.

It was not immediately clear whether Wayfair would be opening more brick-and-mortar stores in the future, according to WFXT. In January, the company trimmed its workforce by 13%, amounting to 1,650 jobs, in an attempt to make Wayfair leaner following the boom many online retailers saw during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wayfair opened a small format retain store in Massachusetts’ Natick Mall in 2019, though it later closed. The company also operates Wayfair outlet stores in Kentucky, Texas, New York and North Carolina.

© 2024 Cox Media Group