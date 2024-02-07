WATCH: South Carolina, Ole Miss basketball players help player with wig incident

Ole Miss v South Carolina FILE PHOTO: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 04: Marquesha Davis #2 of the Ole Miss Rebels brings the ball up court in the first quarter during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena on February 04, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images/Getty Images)

An incident in the opening minutes of Sunday’s women’s basketball game between Ole Miss and South Carolina led to a women supporting women moment that has now gone viral.

Ole Miss’ Marquesha Davis fell to the court after a rough exchange under the basket at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena, and when she did, a wig she was wearing flew off her head, the website For the Win reported.

As her teammates came over to check on her, they realized what had happened and began to get around her to help her recover her hairpiece. As the South Carolina players realized what was happening, they helped to close a circle around Davis so she could replace the wig in private and get ready to resume the game.

A video of the moment that was shared on X, formerly Twitter, now has more than 3.5 million views.

Women supporting women is my favorite thing! Shorty’s wig came off during this Ole Miss vs. South Carolina game…both teams noticed and huddled around her so she could fix it!



…before y’all go there, I’m posting because they all had a good laugh about it afterwards! pic.twitter.com/5uFTaAsYCW — Pamela Champ-Powell (@pachamp) February 4, 2024

After the game, South Carolina’s head coach Dawn Staley wrote on X, “This warms my heart! My @GamecockWBB babies met the moment with the kindness and understanding I see everyday. @OleMissWBB were all locked hands in a united front. This is WBB at its finest. Love this! WE ARE WBB!!!”

The video drew kudos not only for the women playing but also for ESPN which broadcast the game.

This was so great and also handled well by ESPN and the broadcast crew. Explained what was happening but didn’t linger the camera on her, instead focused on the sidelines. https://t.co/pwiLuQK7OM — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) February 4, 2024

The undefeated Gamecocks beat the Rebels 85-56.

