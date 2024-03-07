WATCH: Bismack Biyombo appears to collapse during Thunder game at Portland

Bismack Biyombo appears to collapse FILE PHOTO: ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 23: Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Memphis Grizzlies grabs a rebound against Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks. Biyombo collasped at a game in Portland on Wednesday, March 7, 2024. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Bismack Biyombo appeared to collapse while standing in front of his team’s bench during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 13-year NBA veteran fell backward as the team went to the sideline in a timeout and stayed down for a few minutes, according to The Associated Press.

A wheelchair was brought onto the court but was never used. Biyombo was helped up and off to the locker room, according to ESPN.

“He’s fine. He just fainted, basically,” coach Mark Daigneault said. “He was in the locker room at halftime laughing and joking.”

After the game, the Thunder said Biyombo did not have a serious medical condition.

Biyombo was playing in his fifth game with the Thunder after signing with the team on Feb. 10, AP reported.

Biyombow did not return to the game.

Bismack Biyombo fell after the previous timeout. Thankfully, he got up on his own and walked off to the tunnel pic.twitter.com/PUWXsPXVTj — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) March 7, 2024





