Walmart launches Walmart+ Assist for people receiving government assistance

Walmart+ Assist Walmart is offering a discounted membership for its Walmart+ program for those on government assistance. (Walmart)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walmart has launched a new program to help people who receive government assistance.

>> Read more trending news

The retailer announced Walmart+ Assist, a program that offers qualifying people a half-priced membership to its Walmart+ program.

Walmart+ launched in 2020 and gives shoppers free shipping, free grocery delivery, gas discounts and video streaming on Paramount+. Typically the membership costs about $98 a year, but with Walmart+ Assist, that is cut by half to about $49 a year or $6.47 a month.

To qualify for the discounted rate, you have to verify your eligibility through SheerID. You can be a new member, existing member, canceled member, paused member or even a trial member of Walmart+. If you get your membership through a third party, however, that will need to be canceled before signing up for Walmart+ Assist.

The program was designed for people who receive government benefits through various programs such as SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, SSI, TANF, TTANF, NSLP or LIHEAP.

For more information, visit Walmart’s website.

Latest consumer headlines:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!