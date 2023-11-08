Walmart brings back ‘sensory-friendly’ shopping hours at all stores

According to the company’s website, the retail giant “took a step in making shopping in our stores more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities.

Walmart to offer sensory-friendly shopping hours FILE PHOTO: Walmart will bring back “sensory-friendly” shopping hours for people who have issues with bright lights, store intercoms and banks of flickering televisions. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walmart will bring back “sensory-friendly” shopping hours for people who have issues with bright lights, store intercoms and banks of flickering televisions.

>> Read more trending news

According to the company’s website, the retail giant “took a step in making shopping in our stores more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities by taking measures to create a less stimulating environment for a couple hours each Saturday.”

“During the back-to-school season, we changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible,” the company said in a news release.

The company said feedback “was overwhelmingly positive.”

Because of the success, the release said, the changes will be reinstated.

The sensory-friendly hours will now be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, every day at all Walmart U.S. and Puerto Rico stores, beginning Nov. 10, with no planned end date.

Latest trending news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!