USPS Operation Santa Letter Adoption: There’s still time to join in the spirit

North Pole — Operation Santa is picking up momentum every day, and there’s still time for you to play a part. But deadline of Dec. 11 will be here before you know it.

Here’s the way to get involved. Go to uspsoperationsanta.com.

You can either “adopt a letter” -- You’ll be assigned a letter a child sent to Santa, and you can buy the writer one or all of the gifts they ask for.

You and your children can also write a letter to Santa and it will be delivered promptly to “Santa’s U.S. satellite network”

Be sure to put your name and return address in the top left corner of the envelope.

Full Name

Street address

Apartment #

City, State, Zip Code

Send it directly to Santa at his special mailing address:

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Be sure to mail your letter by Dec. 11, 2023

Santa and the Post Office need your help to make sure all the letters get there in time, and here are the rules for Adopt a Letter:

Visit USPSOperationSanta.com , register, and have your identity verified.

If potential adopters are unable to complete their ID verification online, they will be provided with a code and given instructions on how to complete verification in person at a local Post Office.

Once verified, the adopter will receive a welcome email with detailed information on how to participate in the program.

Potential adopters can read letters and choose one or more to fulfill. Once a letter is chosen, adopters must follow the directions they were sent in their welcome email to ship gifts.

Packages must be shipped via Priority Mail service, but gifts do not need to be in Priority Mail-branded boxes.

Letter adopters are responsible for postage fees to ship the gift packages.



