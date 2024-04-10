USPS looking into raising first-class stamp to 73 cents

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The United States Postal Service on Wednesday announced they are seeking a price increase for some mailing services that are expected to start over the summer.

USPS said it filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of mailing services price changes that are expected to start on July 14, 2024. One of the price changes is expected to include a five-cent price increase of the First-Class Mail Forever Stamp would raise the price from 68 cents to 73 cents.

It is part of a 7.8% overall increase, according to The Associated Press.

For the proposed increase to go into effect this summer, the Postal Regulatory Commission has to approve it, USA Today reported.

“As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan. USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world,” USPS said.

USPS has reportedly been raising stamp prices twice a year, according to Reuters. It said that it expects its “new pricing policy to generate $44 billion in additional revenue” by 2031.

