US Marine detained after shooting incident at Camp Lejeune

Officials at Camp Lejeune said in a statement that law enforcement there arrested the Marine, who was not named, at about 10:15 p.m.

Marine detained: A U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina was being held Saturday night after a shooting, authorities said. (INchendio/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A U.S. Marine was in custody on Saturday after a shooting incident at Camp Lejeune, authorities said.

According to Lt. Col. Cassandra Stanton, a spokesperson with II Marine Expeditionary Force, officials received reports of an active shooter at the North Carolina base, WCTI-TV reported.

Stanton added that there were no injuries or fatalities, according to the television station.

Capt. Jacob Sugg with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune told WNCT that there were no public safety concerns.

Officials did not release the name of the alleged shooter. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

