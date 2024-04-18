University of Oregon football player arrested after deadly hit-and-run

University of Oregon An Oregon helmet sits on an equipment box during the 120th Civil War NCAA football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers on November 26, 2016, at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. (Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, File)

EUGENE, Ore. — A college football player is facing charges in Oregon after a hit-and-run crash left a man dead, according to multiple reports.

Police arrested Daylen Amir Austin, 19, around 11:45 p.m. on Monday to face a felony hit-and-run charge. He was arrested about two and a half hours after a 46-year-old man was struck in Eugene, Oregon.

The man, whose name has not been released, died after the crash.

“This is a complex investigation and (the Eugene Police Department) is still gathering information to be submitted to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for a final charging decision,” police said Wednesday in a statement.

Austin was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of failure to perform duties of a driver to seriously injured persons, The Register-Guard reported. He did not enter a plea, according to KPTV.

Recruited from Long Beach, California, in 2023, Austin is a defensive back for the University of Oregon’s football team and played three games with the team last fall, The Register-Guard and KPTV reported. He has been limited this spring as he recovers from an injury, according to the Oregonian.

In a statement obtained by the newspaper, the school’s athletics spokesperson said, “We are aware of the incident and are awaiting additional information.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

