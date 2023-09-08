Uber expands teen account locations

Uber for teens FILE PHOTO: Teens in more markets can now use Uber through their own teen accounts. (mixetto/Getty Images)

There are times when parents can’t be everywhere at once, so Uber said it can help get kids to practice, jobs or wherever they need to go.

>> Read more trending news

The ride-share company announced that it has launched teen accounts that can be used by kids, but monitored by adults. The feature can be used to order a ride or even food, with age-appropriate delivery restrictions — such as no alcohol.

The option actually rolled out earlier this year in a few cities, CNN reported back in May, but it has since been expanded.

The company pledges that the drivers will be “highly rated and experienced” and will have undergone a “thorough background check” that’s updated annually.

The way the system works is when a teen asks for a ride, or places a food order, the app should ping the parents, alerting them to the Uber request.

The destination is also locked out from the driver, meaning that they can’t change the drop-off location, only the teen can. There are also safety features that cannot be turned off, such as RideCheck and PIN verification.

The PIN number is given to a driver to confirm that they are the correct driver, CNN reported.

A teen can also set up an audio recording that will be turned on for every trip.

Uber said it worked with Safe Kids Worldwide, an organization that ensures children’s safety, to develop the accounts, CNN reported.

If you want to add a teen to your account, all you have to do is go to “Account” and then select “Family.” Once there, click “Invite Family,” choose “Teen” and then choose “Contact.”

Keep in mind that teens must be at least 13 years old.

Once you select the payment option to charge your teen’s ride, they’ll get a text message and will have to do a mandatory safety onboarding process. When that’s done, they’re able to hail a ride or order food.

Teens don’t have to ride by themselves. They can bring a guest, but they also have to be at least 13 and have permission from a parent or legal guardian. Also, guardians cannot book trips for their kids. The teens themselves need to make orders through their own apps due to the safety measures built into Uber’s teen accounts.