Trump indictment in Georgia: Trump says he will not file to move case to federal court

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump in a new court filing says he believes that will receive a fair trial in Fulton County, Georgia and will not try to move the trial to federal court.

Trump’s attorneys have filed a new document Thursday that says he will not be moving the trial, WSB-TV reported.

Trump’s attorneys previously told the Fulton County Superior Court that he “may” try to move the trial, according to CNN. The deadline for him to formally make the request to try to move the case to federal court was Friday.

This new court filing could “simplify” Trump’s path to a trial, Reuters reported.

“This decision is based on his well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia,” the court filing said, according to WSB-TV.

Multiple other defendants that have been indicted in the Georgia election interference case have already filed to have their cases moved to federal court, according to the news station, Two of the defendants, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, have severed their cases from Trump and the other defendants.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, one of the co-defendants in the case, tried to move his case to federal court but it was denied by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones. He was one of five who filed motions to move the case to federal court.

Trump and the other defendants have denied doing anything wrong and have pleaded not guilty, according to Reuters.


