Trump indictment in Georgia: Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro turns himself in

Fulton County Jail A sign is posted outside of the Fulton County Jail on August 16, 2023 in Atlanta. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney who worked with former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities on Wednesday after he, Trump and 17 others were indicted for efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results, according to court records and WSB-TV.

Kenneth Chesebro, the architect behind the fake electors plot, faces seven charges including violation of Georgia’s RICO Act and conspiracy to commit first-degree forgery, according to WSB and records from Fulton County Jail. He worked to execute the plot, in which 16 Georgia Republicans signed a certificate falsely claiming that they were the Georgia’s “duly elected and qualified” electors and that Trump won the state in 2020, The Associated Press reported.

Chesebro was released from jail Wednesday morning after posting a $50,000 bond, according to jail records and WSB.

With his surrender, Chesebro became the sixth person to turn himself in after a grand jury last week indicted 19 people for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Earlier Wednesday, fellow Trump attorney Ray Smith, former Georgia GOP official Cathy Latham and ex-Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer surrendered for booking and processing. On Tuesday, former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall turned themselves in to authorities.

Several other people also face charges in connection with the investigation, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

The grand jury indicted Trump on more than a dozen charges, accusing him of racketeering to keep himself in power after he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

He has denied any wrongdoing, accusing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills of overseeing a politically motivated investigation aimed at hurting his prospects in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has said that he plans to turn himself in to face charges on Thursday.

