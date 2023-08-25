Trump indictment in Georgia: Jeffrey Clark surrenders to face charges

Jeffrey Clark has been booked for his alleged role in the attempts to overturn the Georgia 2020 election results.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Five additional co-defendants surrendered to Fulton County, Georgia, authorities on Friday morning hours before the noon deadline.

Among them was attorney Jeffrey Clark.

Clark was the man who former President Donald Trump had nominated as the Assistant Attorney General of the Environment and Natural Resources Division, WSB reported.

Clark is accused of writing a letter on the government’s letterhead saying that the U.S. Department of Justice had “significant concerns” about fraud that may have affected the outcome of the election results in Georgia and several other states. No concerns existed, WSB reported.

Clark and co-defendant Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, had tried to move their cases to the federal level, arguing that they were working as federal employees and that the cases against them do not belong at the state level, CNN reported.

U.S. Judge Steve Jones denied both Meadow’s and Clark’s requests, CNN reported.

Clark is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings, WSB reported.

What is Georiga's RICO law?

His booking comes as most of the 19 people indicted have turned themselves in before the noon Friday deadline, including Trump, who was arrested, booked and released Thursday night.

Former President Donald Trump

