Trump classified documents trial in Florida postponed indefinitely

Donald Trump’s classified documents trial in Florida was indefinitely postponed by a federal district judge on Tuesday.

Judge Aileen Cannon cited significant issues around classified evidence that would need to be worked out before the federal criminal case goes to a jury, The Washington Post reported.

Cannon, in a order issued on Tuesday, canceled a May trial date, CNN reported. She did not set a new date.

The judge wrote that it “would be imprudent” to finalize a trial date “at this juncture,” according to CNBC.

Prosecutors urged Cannon to pick a date in early July, the Post reported.

Cases that involve classified documents must follow the rules and legal proceedings defined under the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA), according to the newspaper.

In her order, Cannon set a number of new pretrial deadlines that both parties will be required to meet. The latest deadline is a CIPA-related deadline for July 22, the Post reported.

“The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture -- before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pretrial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming -- would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pretrial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury,” Cannon wrote.

