Trump classified documents trial in Florida postponed indefinitely

Donald Trump

Donald Trump: While Donald Trump attended his hush money trial in New York, a federal judge in Florida indefinitely postponed his classified documents case. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Donald Trump’s classified documents trial in Florida was indefinitely postponed by a federal district judge on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

Judge Aileen Cannon cited significant issues around classified evidence that would need to be worked out before the federal criminal case goes to a jury, The Washington Post reported.

Cannon, in a order issued on Tuesday, canceled a May trial date, CNN reported. She did not set a new date.

The judge wrote that it “would be imprudent” to finalize a trial date “at this juncture,” according to CNBC.

Prosecutors urged Cannon to pick a date in early July, the Post reported.

Cases that involve classified documents must follow the rules and legal proceedings defined under the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA), according to the newspaper.

In her order, Cannon set a number of new pretrial deadlines that both parties will be required to meet. The latest deadline is a CIPA-related deadline for July 22, the Post reported.

“The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture -- before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pretrial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming -- would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pretrial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury,” Cannon wrote.

The latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!