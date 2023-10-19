Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

Sidney Powell (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty Thursday to charges filed against her following a sprawling investigation into election interference in Georgia.

In August, a grand jury indicted Powell on seven charges, including one count of violating Georgia’s RICO Act and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud. Her trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

Powell served as former President Donald Trump’s attorney and she frequently claimed that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him, despite a lack of evidence.

©2023 Cox Media Group

