Trucker reached Texas, then realized he had winning $1M Virginia Lottery ticket

A truck driver who bought a lottery ticket in Virginia realized he had won $1 million while he was in Texas.

A truck driver cruising through Texas remembered that he had bought a lottery ticket in Virginia, so he decided to see if he was a winner. He was, to the tune of $1 million.

Berhane Meharena bought a ticket from the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle in December, according to a news release from lottery officials. While sitting in his truck

“I was by myself in the truck,” Meharena told lottery officials. “I was screaming!”

The resident of Arlington, Virginia, drove back home to claim his seven-figure jackpot, but he still had to wait.

Meharena said he got sick and had to wait a few more days before claiming his prize. When he recovered, the new millionaire drove to the Virginia Lottery office in Woodbridge to claim his prize.

“This was a lucky year,” Meharena told lottery officials.

Meharena was one of five people who won $1 million in the promotion, lottery officials said. The others were purchased in Fredericksburg, Leesburg, Manassas and Stafford.

He bought his winning ticket at a Harris Teeter supermarket in his hometown, lottery officials said.

Meharena said he was not sure how he would spend his money yet.

