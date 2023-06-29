Truck driver crushed by marble slabs while unloading vehicle

Marble: File photo. A truck driver unloading sheets of marble slabs was crushed to death after the load fell on him. (Scibak/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN ANTONIO — A truck driver in south Texas was crushed to death on Wednesday when several slabs of marble fell from the vehicle he was unloading, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver was unloading sheets of marble at a building company when the load loosened and fell on him, KSAT-TV reported.

The driver had brought the marble from Houston, according to the San Antonio News-Express. He worked for Unison Transport, KSAT reported.

According to police, workers said they heard the commotion and went to check on the victim and then called authorities, KSAT reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WOAI-TV. Police said approximately seven marble slabs fell on the driver, the television station reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is handling the investigation, KSAT reported.

Latest trending news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!