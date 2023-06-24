Train derailment on bridge causes possible hazardous spill into Montana’s Yellowstone River

Train derailment on bridge causes possible hazardous spill into Montana's Yellowstone River Multiple train cars have fallen into Yellowstone River in Montana, some with hazardous materials on them, following a train derailment. (Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office/Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COLUMBUS, Mont. — Multiple train cars have fallen into Yellowstone River in Montana, some with hazardous materials on them, following a train derailment.

In a statement on Facebook, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said that Yellowstone County DES was alerted about a train derailment in Stillwater County early Saturday morning. Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are believed to be leaking petroleum products by Yellowstone River.

The derailment happened around 6 a.m., CNN reported.

A bridge over the Yellowstone River collapsed overnight and caused multiple freight train cars into the water, The Associated Press reported. Some of the cars were carrying hazardous materials.

The sheriff’s office said resources have been contacted and multiple agencies are assisting. They also said that there is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County.

The sheriff’s office said water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking precautions.

A spokesman for the Montana Rail Link Andy Garland in a statement to the AP said that the train crew was safe and that no injuries have been reported.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said that he is monitoring the derailment in a tweet Saturday,

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

