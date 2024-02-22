Touchdown: Travis Kelce lands in Australia to join Taylor Swift during her tour

SYDNEY, Australia — This was a different kind of touchdown for Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ three-time Super Bowl champion landed halfway around the world in Australia early Thursday to attend girlfriend Taylor Swift’s concerts this weekend in Sydney, The Kansas City Star reported.

Kelce touched down at Sydney Airport shortly before 9 a.m. local time (or 4 p.m. CST Kansas City time on Wednesday), according to 9 News Australia. Swift, a 14-time Grammy Award winner, will perform in Sydney on Friday in the first of four shows at Accor Stadium, the news outlet reported.

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl champion partner Travis Kelce has arrived in Sydney ahead of her four back-to-back shows in the Harbour City.https://t.co/79OXkwBifv — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) February 21, 2024

Approximately 8,000 people tracked the jet online after it left Honolulu, according to the Star.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Kelce made the trip to Australia with his friend, former NFL tight end Ross Travis.

Kelce and Swift, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, were last seen together in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Super Bowl LVIII in only the second overtime game in the series history. Swift flew from Japan to make it to Allegiant Stadium for the game before returning overseas to start the Australia leg of her Eras Tour.

Kelce’s father told the Morning Herald on Tuesday that the player was at a celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas.

🚨| Travis Kelce furiously thanking Taylor Swift for making it to the Super Bowl to support him! 🥺 #SuperBowl



"Thank you for coming baby. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best baby. The absolute best" pic.twitter.com/dNCTD81TGx — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 13, 2024

“Travis said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments,” Ed Kelce told the newspaper.

Swift landed in Melbourne from Honolulu, on Feb. 15 before performing three sold-out shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, SkyNews Australia reported.

Swift is scheduled to begin the European leg of her Eras Tour performances on May 9 in Paris and will play shows throughout the continent until late August, according to People.

Kelce and the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a parade in Kansas City, but the festivities were marred when gunfire erupted. One person, a popular local disc jockey, was killed and multiple people were injured in the downtown shooting west of Union Station.

