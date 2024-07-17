‘Top Chef’ contestant, judge Naomi Pomeroy dies in tubing accident

Naomi Pomeroy FILE PHOTO: Chef Naomi Pomeroy of 'AMERICAN MASTERS 'Chefs Flight' speaks onstage during the PBS portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 16, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Chef and television personality Naomi Pomeroy has died. She was 49.

She and her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, were tubing on the Willamette River when their tubes hit a partially submerged branch. The floats had been tied together while a paddle board was attached to the Pomeroy. She, Webster and a friend were thrown into the water. Webster said he and their friend were able to get to shore, but Pomeroy was not, The New York Times reported.

Entertainment Weekly said the paddleboard leash hampered her ability to free herself, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s office.

The office also reminded people who are enjoying time on the river, “do not tie yourself to a paddle board unless you have a quick release leash. Also, do not tie two or more inner tubes together; this requires you to have a life jacket for each person.”

Benton County Sheriff’s Office Continues Search for Drowning Victim CORVALLIS, Ore. – Benton County Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Benton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Pomeroy was a contestant on “Top Chef Masters” where chefs compete against one another in an effort to find a champion. She represented Beast, her restaurant in Portland. She was eliminated from the show on the show preceding the finale in the third season. The March 2010 James Beard Award winner has since returned as a guest judge several times, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Beast evolved into Ripe Cooperative, People magazine reported. She and Webster also opened Expatriate in 2013, a cocktail bar.

Most recently she opened Cornet Custard in June along with the annual opening of Garden Party, a seasonal restaurant.

Food & Wine selected Pomeroy as one of the best new chefs in America in 2009, while Oprah Winfrey’s magazine called her one of the 10 women on the rise, The New York Times reported.

“Top Chef” paid tribute to Pomeroy online.

The Bravo and Top Chef family send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chef Naomi Pomeroy. Naomi was a powerhouse chef who made an indelible mark on the culinary industry. — Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) July 16, 2024

She also appeared on “Iron Chef,” “The Taste” and is a published cookbook author.

Pomeroy leaves behind Webster and their daughter, August, Entertainment Weekly reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group