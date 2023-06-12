Tiny ‘superhero’ dog with 3 teeth takes on coyote, saves puppy brother

Vinny: “I knew he was fearless, but I didn’t know how fearless,” Erin Macaluso said of her family's brave pup, Vinny. (Erin Macaluso)

Vinny, an 11-year-old, 10-pound dog who has lost all but three of his teeth hasn’t lost his bark or his bite.

>> Read more trending news

Backyard surveillance cameras caught Vinny rescuing his baby brother Harley from the jaws of a coyote that sneaked through a partially open gate and snatched the puppy up by the neck, according to KTLA. To make matters worse, a second coyote lurked right outside the gate, watching and waiting.

Vinny heard Harley’s terrified yelps and streaked across the yard, straight at the much bigger coyote. The startled coyote dropped Harley and ran off. Harley, despite some scary injuries, was able to run off in the other direction.

Vinny’s response didn’t surprise his owner, David Masculoso, who said the little Maltese mix has never been afraid of creatures much larger than he is — even David.

“He’s always been a scrapper, oh yeah,” David told KTLA. “The first day we brought him home, I went (to) pet him and he started growling at me.”

His low growl is still intimidating, said David, who was in awe of his pet.

“You know, a little 10-pound, three-tooth dog — and 11 years old, chased off a 60-pound coyote,” David said. “So, it’s pretty amazing...

“He’s our little hero.”

Like all heroes great and small, Vinny arrived in the nick of time facing overwhelming odds.

“Harley’s injuries were pretty bad. It took 20 stitches to patch him up,” KCAL reported. He wouldn’t have lasted much longer. But not if Vinny had anything to say about it. He left two retreating coyotes in his wake.

David’s wife and Harley’s human mom Erin said that the pup suffered two lacerations on his upper back and one on his chest during the attack that had to be patched up. The little guy also had bite marks and abrasions on his chest, according to KTLA.

“I knew he was fearless, but I didn’t know how fearless,” Erin said.

David fairly gushed to KCAL.

“Vinny’s a superhero. He’s always been a scrapper. He’s just not afraid of anything.

“I’m looking for a doggie cape but I haven’t found one,” David said. “I’d give him a steak but he has no teeth.”