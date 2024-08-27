‘The time is right’: Oasis to reunite, go on European tour

Oasis reunion In this photo illustration on X, formerly Twitter, Oasis announce their reunion gigs for next summer on August 27, 2024 in London, England. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, estranged for over 15 years, announce they are due to reunite their band Oasis for a series of concerts next summer. The Manchester band had a string of hits in the 1990's including Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova and Don't Look Back In Anger. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The long spat between Liam and Noel Gallagher has come to an end, at least enough for an Oasis reunion and European tour.

Oasis announced on its official website that there will be a reunion tour starting in 2025.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band wrote.

The first of 14 gigs will be held at Cardiff Principality Stadium in Wales on July 4, CNN reported.

Liam and Noel Gallagher wrote, “This is it, this is happening,” on X.com.

They released a statement reading, “There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realization that the time is right.”

Tickets go on sale at 4 a.m. ET on Aug. 31 for the first round of concerts with more dates being added outside of Europe for later 2025.

Oasis released their first album — “Definitely, Maybe” — 30 years ago in 1994 with songs such as “Live Forever,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” and “Supersonic.”

The band broke up in 2009 after the pair frequently fought with each other. The New York Times reported that the fights were verbal, with one noted event was when the brothers held up an interview “to bicker with each other, loudly and ruthlessly if not quite comprehensible.” But the newspaper said the disagreements also veered into physical fights documented by The Guardian.

“I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” Noel Gallagher said, according to Rolling Stone.

Liam Gallagher launched his own “Definitely, Maybe” anniversary tour in June saying that his brother had declined to do a reunion tour.

“We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no,” Liam Gallagher said earlier this year, according to CNN. “It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down.”

In addition to the tour, Oasis is releasing a 30th-anniversary version of “Definitely Maybe” with tracks that the band thought had been lost, the Times reported.

