TikTok sues US government over potential ban

TikTok

TikTok ban FILE PHOTO: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an iPhone screen on April 24, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TikTok filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking to halt a potential ban of the popular social media app, calling it an “unprecedented violation” of the First Amendment, according to multiple reports.

The lawsuit comes less than two weeks after President Joe Biden signed a bill that would force the Chinese owner of TikTok, ByteDance, to sell the app or face a ban, The New York Times reported.

“Congress has taken the unprecedented step of expressly singling out and banning TikTok: a vibrant online forum for protected speech and expression used by 170 million Americans to create, share, and view videos over the Internet,” attorneys for ByteDance and TikTok said in a 67-page petition obtained by NBC News.

“For the first time in history, Congress has enacted a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent, nationwide ban, and bars every American from participating in a unique online community with more than 1 billion people worldwide.”

Check back for more on this developing story.


