Thieves use tractor-trailers to steal 4,277 cases of alcohol worth more than $1.6 million

Authorities are trying to figure out how burglars used tractor-trailers to steal more than $1.6 million worth of alcohol from a Florida distribution company, according to a search warrant unsealed earlier this month that was obtained by CNN.

The theft, which included brands such as Jose Cuervo, took place during the early morning hours on July 8 at Republic National Distributing Company, located in Gibsonton, Florida, south of Tampa.

“While we are unable to comment at this time because this is an active law enforcement investigation, we have confidence that law enforcement is handling this matter seriously and taking all necessary steps to find the perpetrators of this crime,” Kanchan Kinkade, vice president of corporate communications for RNDC, told CNN.

Republic National Distributing Company has locations in 38 states across the US and had a revenue of $12.1 billion in 2022, according to Forbes. The company employs 13,000 people.

The thieves took 4,277 cases of liquor from the company between 4:10 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., according to the warrant.

CNN reported that the search warrant targeted an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, saying authorities believe there is probable cause that the phone “contains specific information, technical data and evidence” showing that a burglary and grand theft took place.

The thieves disabled security cameras in the facility, authorities said in the warrant.